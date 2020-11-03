Alia Bhatt quotes Albert Einstein’s words of wisdom; Writes 'I've no special talent; I'm passionately curious'

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram story to share a motivational quote by Albert Einstein.

often shares stunning photos of herself on social media. She is an active social media user. Currently, the Highway actress has been sharing thoughtful, inspiring quotes on social media. Alia has been trying to spread positivity among her fans and friends with her inspiring posts on social media. Recently, the star took to her Instagram story to share a motivational quote by Albert Einstein. The quote read as, “I have no special talents. I am only passionately curious.”

A few days back, Alia had shared another inspiring quote by Ernest Hemingway and it read as, ''You must be prepared to work always without applause.'' Earlier, Alia shared a no-makeup selfie of herself which was accompanied by a beautiful note, which read as, “It’s a beautiful day to go after your dreams. My day just begun since am shooting nights...but you know what I mean.”

Recently, she made headlines for her selfie with her beau . On her mother, Soni Razdan's birthday, the Barfi actor along with his mother and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were clicked by the paps outside Alia's residence. The actress also shared some pictures from the celebration on Instagram.

Check out Alia Bhatt’s latest post here:

On the work front, Alia will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside beau Ranbir Kapoor. The movie will also star Amitabh Bachchan and in key roles. She will be also seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Credits :Alia Bhatt Instagram

