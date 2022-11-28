Alia Bhatt radiates her post-pregnancy glow as she gets papped with mom Soni Razdan; PICS

On Monday, Shaheen Bhatt turned a year older. To celebrate the special day, we spotted Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt attending a lavish dinner at Shaheen Bhatt’s place in Mumbai. They both appeared super happy in each other's company and their expressions speak the same.

New-parent in B-Town, Alia Bhatt was glowing with confidence as she posed for a picture along with her mother Soni Razdan. While Alia Bhatt opted to wear a loosely fitted black top with comfortable jeans, Soni Razdan was seen wearing a black salwaar suit. Surely, they were twinning well with each other and were all smiles for the paps.

Have a look at the glimpses here