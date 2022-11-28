Alia Bhatt radiates her post-pregnancy glow as she gets papped with mom Soni Razdan; PICS
Shaheen Bhatt’s birthday was no less than a gala affair as we spotted her sister-actor Alia Bhatt and their mother Soni Razdan in attendance. Have a look at the cute glimpses here.
On Monday, Shaheen Bhatt turned a year older. To celebrate the special day, we spotted Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt attending a lavish dinner at Shaheen Bhatt’s place in Mumbai. They both appeared super happy in each other's company and their expressions speak the same.
Alia Bhatt poses along with her mother Soni Razdan
New-parent in B-Town, Alia Bhatt was glowing with confidence as she posed for a picture along with her mother Soni Razdan. While Alia Bhatt opted to wear a loosely fitted black top with comfortable jeans, Soni Razdan was seen wearing a black salwaar suit. Surely, they were twinning well with each other and were all smiles for the paps.
Have a look at the glimpses here
Alia Bhatt wishes sister Shaheen Bhatt on her birthday with an adorable birthday message
Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt never fail to exude sister goals. On Monday, Alia dropped an unseen picture from her wedding celebrations, wherein she can be seen smiling cutely at Shaheen. She captioned this photo as, “Happy Birthday to the BEST person ever ... my sweetie ... my little melon smiggle pop. I love you so much that no amount of cute and sweet-sounding words will ever be enough. Okay bye, calling you in one hour." Shaheen is celebrating her 34th birthday today.
Alia’s Bhatt’s pregnancy journey
In April this year, actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with each other. In June, they both broke the news of Alia being pregnant with their first child. On November 6, the lovely couple welcomed their daughter named ‘Raha’ to this world.
Also Read: Alia Bhatt spotted for the first time after naming Raha, arrives to wish sister Shaheen on her birthday