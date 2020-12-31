Alia Bhatt raises a toast for New Year as she shares a happy picture from Rajasthan; Take a look

Alia Bhatt is currently holidaying in Ranthambore with Ranbir Kapoor and the other family members. Meanwhile, check out her latest picture on Instagram.

With New Year just around the corner, recently jetted off to Rajasthan with beau and the rest of their family members. While speculations were rife about the couple getting engaged there, these rumours have been put to rest by Randhir Kapoor recently. So yes, they are there just for enjoying the holidays. However, this hasn’t stopped the fans from keeping a tab on Alia’s social media handle for more pictures and videos from the vacation.

In the midst of all this, the actress has shared yet another picture from Ranthambore where the entire family is currently residing. Alia looks stunning in a pink dress teamed up with a long gingham print overcoat and skin-coloured boots. She also wears a beanie cap and is seen holding something in a huge cup while posing for the picture. But what grabs our attention is someone sitting nearby her and one can easily figure out that he is none other than Ranbir himself!

Check out the picture below:

Moreover, Alia Bhatt also adds an apt caption with the post that reads, “& to whatever lies ahead of us... cheers!” Meanwhile, and have also joined Alia and Ranbir Kapoor including their families for New Year celebrations this time. , Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Soni Razdan have been continuously sharing pictures from the vacation already thereby sending the fans into a frenzy. As for Alia, the actress has some interesting projects lined up for next year namely Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra, and RRR.

Credits :Alia Bhatt Instagram

