Alia Bhatt to Rajkummar Rao; 5 photos of celebrities that ruled social media this week

The entertainment industry is currently buzzed with the news. The wedding season is on and many celebrities are getting married. Currently, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa pre wedding ceremony is going on Chandigarh and the wedding will happen today. Their engagement pictures are all over social media. Apart from them, some actors became the newsmakers and shared pictures that went viral on social media. Their pictures were all over the internet. From Alia Bhatt to Rajkummar, actors kept the fans hooked to their Instagram profiles.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa were dating for a long time. From the film fraternity, Farah Khan and Huma Qureshi marked their attendance. Ali Bhatt was clicked at the airport in all black attire. She opted for a black velvet sweatshirt which was paired with matching joggers. She completed her airport fashion with a red statement bag and white spotless shoes to break the monotony of her look. From Aishwariya Rai Bachchan to Vicky Kaushal, all of these Bollywood's viral photos were trending this week.

Aishwariya Rai Bachchan:

The actress was seen walking with Aaradhya holding her hand. The Fanney Khan actress is seen clad in an all black look with a tan brown luxury handbag. She is seen keeping up her mask while walking with Abhishek and Aaradhya.

Katrina Kaif spotted:

The actress wore black casual pants with a black colour sweatshirt. She kept wearing her mask and wave at shutterbugs from a distance. Her wedding rumours with Vicky Kaushal are going strong currently.

Vicky Kaushal:

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan were spotted outside the office. Shutterbugs asked the actor when is the marriage but he did not reply and continued to pose for the shutterbugs.

