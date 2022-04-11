Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor: 5 reasons why soon-to-be married lovebirds are the next power couple of Bollywood.

With just a few days to go for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding festivities to begin, the preparations are underway in full swing at the actor's residence in Mumbai's Bandra. Meanwhile, the Kapoors RK Studios and RK home was also completely lit up on Sunday evening. The couple's fans have been flooding social media with their wishes and hopes on what they expect to see from one of Bollywood's biggest wedding event.

While Ranbir and Alia will be tying the knot amidst the presence of close friends and family, they will also be throwing a grand reception next week for industry friends at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. As Alia and Ranbir are all set to embark on this new journey, we decided to list down five reasons why the couple will be the next big power couple in Bollywood.

Top Actors

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are undoubtedly one of the top actors in Bollywood today. Alia Bhatt has reclaimed the throne with her fantastic performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi and etched her name as one of the most bankable stars. Meanwhile, Ranbir has not had a big screen release since 2018. However, the actor has proved his mettle and has as many as four big releases lined up over the next two years. The couple will also be seen in their first movie together later this year as Brahmastra will release in theatres.

Biggest Cheerleaders

Apart from being accomplished in their own respective fields, Ranbir and Alia are also each other's biggest cheerleaders as well as appreciative of each other. One recent example of this was when Ranbir hailed Alia's performance in Gangubai and said that his girlfriend "knocked it out of the park".

Off-Screen Projects

Both Alia and Ranbir support causes that are close to their heart. The actress is a huge animal lover and has teamed up with PETA on several occasions. Whereas, Ranbir is a die-hard sports fanatic and often works with charities through sports. The actor also plays charity football matches and even has a celeb football team in place who play football for special causes. It won't come as a surprise if Alia and Ranbir, in the future, support a particular charity or start something of their own.

Filmy Families

Both Alia and Ranbir come from filmy families. The Barfi actor hails from Hindi cinema's first film family with a rich legacy, whereas Alia is the daughter to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdaan. With their filmy backgrounds, Alia and Ranbir are two powerful film forces to reckon with. Apart from acting, we spy that the couple might work together on a production venture or start something of their own in the near future.

Brand Value

The couple have an impressive individual net worth. With both charging a hefty amount for films as well as Rs 5 to 6 crore easily for brand deals or commercials, Alia and Ranbir's money flow from just acting and making films is significant. They are also proud owners of upscale properties in Mumbai as well as boast of a luxury car collection which includes Mercedes-Benz GL Class, Range Rover, Lexus, BMW X6, AudiRS7, Toyota Land Cruiser cars. Ranbir is also the co-owner of ISL football team Mumbai City FC. To add to that, Alia also has her own clothing line of children wear as well as her own production house name Eternal Sunshine Productions.

