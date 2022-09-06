Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji watch Brahmastra together; To host screening for fans on 8th Sept

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's much-anticipated Brahmastra is just a few days away from its release. It is undoubtedly one of the most awaited Indian films. Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. The film has reportedly been produced on a budget of over Rs 400 crore making it the costliest Hindi film ever and has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. Brahmastra is scheduled to release on 9 September 2022 in four other languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Now ahead of the movie's release, on Monday night, Alia, Ranbir and Ayan watched their film together for the first time. Just a while ago, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress took to her social media handle and revealed that the makers of Brahmastra will be hosting a special pre-release screening for the fans in Mumbai on September 8th, 2022. Alia captioned the video: "ATTENTION! ATTENTION!!!! 3 days to gooooooooooooo." Shah Rukh Khan will also be making a special appearance in the Ranbir-Alia starrer and will be essaying the role of Vanar Astra.

Check out the video:

For the last few days, ahead of the big day, Ayan and Alia have been sharing behind-the-scenes promos of the film to give fans glimpses of the spectacular visuals. Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe called Astraverse. Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva is one of the most expensive Indian films to date.

Meanwhile, the makers of Brahmastra recently revealed that the movie will be released on 8000 screens across the globe; 5000 screens in India and 3000 screens overseas. Brahmāstra was announced in October 2017 but was delayed by several years.

