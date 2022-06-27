Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy: Netizens send love to parents-to-be; Call it 'best news ever'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor make one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. The duo dated for five years until they tied the knot this year in April. They got married at their Mumbai home Vastu, in the presence of their close friends and family members. The couple had a three-day magical affair. It started with a dreamy Mehendi function on April 13, which was followed by a fairytale wedding on April 14, and then a star-studded wedding reception on April 15.

Now, the couple have made a surprising announcement as they announced that they are expecting their first baby together. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress announced her pregnancy on Monday with an adorable picture from the hospital featuring her husband Ranbir. While her second photo featured two lions and a lion cub. Sharing the photos, Alia captioned them: "Our baby ….. coming soon." Ever since the actress has shared the news of embracing motherhood, social media is abuzz with congratulatory messages for the parents-to-be.

Check out Alia Bhatt's pregnancy announcement:

Here's how netizens reacted to Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's pregnancy:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra. It is one of the most-anticipated films of the year and the first part of the trilogy will be released in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in the lead

Apart from this, Alia is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut, Heart Of Stone, alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Next, she will feature in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranbir, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his movie, Shamshera. He also has Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor.

