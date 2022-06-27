Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy: Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar & others express their excitement

Monday started on a fantastic note for all the Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fans. Alia took to her Instagram handle to share the news of her pregnancy and we bet fans are still speechless. Everyone is jumping with joy and it is indeed the best news ever. Well, from the moment these two have made the special announcement, social media is filled with congratulatory messages for them. From Priyanka Chopra , Tiger Shroff, Ishaan Khatter to Karan Johar, everyone have blessed the couple. Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted heart emojis and kissing smiley emojis in the comments section. Mouni Roy wrote ‘Immensely happy’ with several heart emojis. Rakul Preet Singh wrote, ‘Oh my my congratulationsssss’. Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan wrote, ‘congratulations mama and papa lion’. Karan Johar wrote, ‘heart is bursting’ Ishaan Khatter and Tiger Shroff too posted congratulatory messages. Even Priyanka Chopra wrote, ‘congratulations honey!! Yaaaaay! Can’t wait’. Check out the celebs reaction:

Today morning Alia Bhatt shared a picture of her lying on the hospital bed with a big smile on her face as Ranbir Kapoor sites beside her. Both of them are staring at the screen which the actress hid with a heart emoji. With this picture Alia also shared a picture of a lion family. Sharing this sweet pic, Alia wrote, “Our baby ….. coming soon.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently in London shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh and Brahmastra alongside hubby Ranbir Kapoor. The trailer of Brahmastra was released recently and fans cannot wait to watch the film.

