Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor are heartbroken on the demise of Taj Hotel’s employee Ronald D’Mello due to COVID 19

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a photo of Taj Hotel’s employee Ronald D’Mello with Ranbir Kapoor and her as he passed away after battling Coronavirus. The Brahmastra star mourned the loss of the lead server of Taj’s popular restaurant.

Coronavirus or COVID 19 pandemic has become a cause of concern for our country as the number of cases continues to rise. However, for and , the day began with a sad piece of news as one of their favourite servers, Ronald D’Mello at the Taj Mahal Hotel’s popular restaurant, Wasabi passed away after battling COVID 19. A while back, a photo of Alia and Ranbir with Ronald had gone viral on social media and fans of the actors loved seeing them together.

However, on Thursday, when Alia and Ranbir heard about the sad demise of Ronald, the Brahmastra star couldn’t stop herself from sharing a photo with him and pen a note too. Alia mourned the loss of Ronald and praised him in her note. The Raazi star remembered how he made her and Ranbir comfortable and mentioned that she had the privilege to be served by him a couple of times at the restaurant. Alia even recounted how Ronald would ask about her day on seeing her at the restaurant.

Alia wrote, “Heart broken to hear about the demise of Ronald D’Mello. He truly truly was one of the kindest most warm human beings, A true professional and one of the best in his field… Had the privilege to be served by him a number of times...he would always come up and ask about your day.. This picture was taken on his last day of work as he was retiring. May his soul rest in peace!”

Check out Alia and Ranbir’s photo with late Ronald:

The news of Ronald’s demise was shared by Restaurateur and patron Gauri Devidayal on social media. Alia also shared the moment of grief on Ronald’s demise and prayed for his soul. Recently, due to COVID 19, the number of deaths have increased and the lockdown has been extended till May 3. Actors like Alia, Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan, Diljit Dosanjh, and many South stars came together for a short film ‘Family’ to raise awareness about COVID 19 too.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×