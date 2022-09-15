Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji look stylish as they head to Ahmedabad for Brahmastra promotions; Pics

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently basking in the success of their recently released film Brahmastra, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It has been getting appreciation from all corners and is being hailed for its VFX and its enormous collection has ended the dry spell at the box office and had crossed ₹160 crore gross worldwide in just two days of its release. . The movie also stars Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Shah Rukh Khan also makes a cameo in the film.

Just a while ago, the Brahmastra trio Alia, Ranbir and Ayan were spotted at the Mumbai airport today. They happily posed for the shutterbugs as they jet off to Ahmedabad for Brahmastra promotions. In the photos, one can see parents-to-be Alia and Ranbir in stylish attires, the Gangubai Kathiwadi actress wore a red sharara set, while Ranbir looked handsome in a white kurta-pyjama which he layered with a navy blue Nehru jacket. Ayan, on the other hand, wore a yellow kurta.