Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Baby: Ayan Mukerji spotted leaving hospital after meeting new parents

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are on cloud nine as they welcomed a baby girl on Sunday, i.e. November 6. The new parents shared the news with everyone on social media and fans have been sending them good wishes. Their family members have been continuously visiting the city hospital after the couple became first-time parents to a baby girl. Many Bollywood celebrities congratulated the couple on social media. Well, the actress is still in the hospital and people are still coming to visit them. Their close friend Ayan Mukerji also came to the hospital to visit new parents.

Today in the evening, the Brahmastra director was also spotted leaving the hospital after meeting the new parents. To note, he is a very good friend of both Alia and Ranbir. Earlier, in the day, Ranbir was also seen at the hospital. Yesterday, Neetu Kapoor was also clicked leaving the hospital. She shared Alia’s health update and said that she is doing fine and the baby is also healthy. Watch the video here:

Alia's post: The couple announced their pregnancy in June. On Sunday, taking to Instagram, Alia and Ranbir announced the arrival of their daughter through a social media post, with a digital sketch of a lion, a lioness, and a cub. “And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love, blessed and obsessed parents, love love love Ranbir and Alia,” the post had read. Take a look at the post here:

Last month, the family organized an intimate baby shower ceremony at Alia and Ranbir's residence. Alia shared pictures from the celebrations and captioned the post as, "just...love," followed by yellow heart emoticons. The ceremony was attended by Kapoors and Bhatts, including Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima, Karisma, Shweta Bachchan, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, and others.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s work front: Alia Bhatt will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Also, she will be making her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, starring Gal Gadot. Ranbir Kapoor has Animal and Luv Ranjan's untitled with Shraddha Kapoor in his kitty.

