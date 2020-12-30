Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor: From childhood crush to real life romance; A timeline of the couple's relationship

If there is one couple who is making the most number of headlines of late, it is definitely Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. They are currently in Rajasthan for the New Year celebrations.

and have become Bollywood’s most popular couple for all the right reasons. A recent interview given by the actor has further sparked off rumours of their engagement and the fans have already gone berserk over the same! It so happened that during an interaction with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir admitted that he would have married Alia if it were not for the pandemic. With speculations beginning about the same, the couple recently jetted off to Rajasthan together.

Although none of them has made the engagement thing official, curious buffs have begun speculating the same after their family members including , Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Soni Razdan, and others joined them for the trip. What appears to be a New Year celebration might also turn out to be a private engagement affair. What’s more interesting is that and also joined them there. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s relationship isn’t hidden from anyone anymore. So now, we will be looking back into how it all began!

Here’s a timeline of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s relationship from the beginning till date:

The initial childhood crush (2004-2005)

Very few people are aware of the fact that Alia had a crush on Ranbir when she was just 11 years old. It so happened that she visited the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black where the actor was working as an Assistant Director. She had earlier stated about having a crush on him while auditioning for the film.

Alia Bhatt’s huge revelation in Koffee With Karan (2014)

The actress raised eyebrows when she expressed her desire to marry Ranbir Kapoor during one of the episodes of ’s famous talk show. Not only that but she also recalled how the filmmaker made her express her feelings towards the actor after the release of his movie Rockstar back then. Later on, Alia called Ranbir adorable and said that she still wanted to marry him.

The official appearance that spilt the beans (2018)

Although Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were earlier seen together during the promotion of Imtiaz Ali’s Highway, their next appearance at ’s wedding grabbed more headlines. That is because rumours about the two dating each other were already rife back then. Both of them dressed their traditional best and complimented each other pretty well in the pictures.

The official confirmation made by Ranbir Kapoor (2018)

In an interview with GQ, the actor accepted the fact that he is dating Alia Bhatt. However, he did add that he didn’t want to ‘overspeak’ and that their relationship needs space and time to breathe. Eventually, Alia Bhatt’s social media pictures also proved the same as she credited the actor for the amazing clicks.

New Year celebration (2019)

The later part of 2018 was a bit tough for the Kapoor family as flew off to New York for his treatment back then. Alia Bhatt accompanied Ranbir multiple times as they visited his dad in the US. She also rang in the New Year celebrations with his family and their pictures went viral on social media in no time.

Declaration of love at Awards night (2019)

It was during the same year that the adorable couple appeared in an awards ceremony together. While receiving an award during the event, Alia Bhatt openly proclaimed her love towards Ranbir Kapoor and so did the actor.

The eventual appearances in the public domain, Brahmastra and more (2019-2020)

By this time, it was also announced that Alia and Ranbir will collaborate for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Not only that but the couple’s public appearances became more frequent and they did not shy away from openly expressing their love. From jetting off to secret vacations to attending family dinners and party, they did it all while setting major relationship goals for others.

The engagement rumour (2020)

Rumours about Ranbir and Alia planning to tie the knot surfaced on the internet a long time back. Certain reports also suggested that the couple will marry in December 2020 after Brahmastra’s release. Well, neither of them came true as its release date has been delayed owing to the pandemic and of course, there’s no news about a possible wedding. However, Ranbir’s recent confession about planning to marry the actress has definitely sparked off engagement rumours. Let’s wait for further details about the same!

