Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor complete 1 month of union: Riddhima Kapoor sends love to ‘cuties’ with a family pic

It has been a month since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in an intimate ceremony and the social media was abuzz with pics from their dreamlike wedding. It was indeed a treat to watch Ranbir and Alia as Mr and Mrs Kapoor, isn’t it? And now, as the power couple has completed a month of their union, fans have been showering love on Ranbir and Alia on social media. Amid this, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has also penned a sweet note for the couple on their one month of togetherness.

Taking to her Instagram story, Riddhima shared a beautiful family pic from Ranbir and Alia’s wedding day. In the pic, the newlyweds were seen posing with Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima and Bharat Sahni. Ranbir and Alia looked every bit regal in their ivory white coloured outfits with golden embroidery. In the caption, Riddhima showered love on the power couple. She wrote, “Happy ‘1 month’ my cuties. Love you both so much @aliaabhatt #ranbirkapoor”

Take a look at Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s post for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt:

Earlier, Alia Bhatt has also treated fans with some unseen and romantic pics from her post-wedding celebrations with Ranbir Kapoor. Talking about the work front, the power couple will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming fantasy drama Brahmastra. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in key roles, Brahmastra is slated to release on September 9 this year. Apart from this, Alia is working on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the lead. On the other hand, Ranbir will be seen in YRF’s upcoming project Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.