Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to attend Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash?

Karan Johar has all the reasons to be in celebratory mode these days both on the personal and professional front. The ace filmmaker, who is also a renowned host, has made the headlines as he has announced the new season of his popular chat show Koffee With Karan. On the other hand, Karan is also gearing up for his 50th birthday bash. Yes! KJo is turning 50 on May 25 and the filmmaker is planning to celebrate it in a grand way with a star-studded party.

According to a report published in India Today, Karan is planning to host his 50th birthday bash at YRF this year. “The theme of his star-studded party is black and bling. All the directors who have worked under Dharma Productions will be present,” a source was quoted saying. Meanwhile, the media reports also suggested that Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have been invited to the party. This isn’t all. Newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who share a close bond with Karan Johar are likely to attend the party. Reportedly, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will also be among the guests.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Karan Johar has donned the director’s hat after a gap of five years and is currently working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The movie, which marks Alia and Ranveer’s second collaboration after Gully Boy, will also star Dharmendra, Shaban Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles.