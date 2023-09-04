Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor enjoy their New York vacay; interact with fans as they exit a restaurant-WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt never fail to make heads turn every time they are spotted together. The couple is currently holidaying in New York with their daughter Raha. On Saturday, a picture of Ranbir and Alia from their outing in New York went viral on social media. Fans were surprised to see Ranbir rocking a new hairstyle in the picture. Now, another picture and a video have surfaced on social media, in which Ranbir and Alia are seen interacting and posing with their fans at a restaurant in New York.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor interact with fans at a restaurant in New York

The video shared by Ranbir Kapoor's fan pages on social media shows Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor exiting a restaurant. As their fans said goodbye to them, they were seen smiling and waving at them. A few fans held out their phones for a selfie with them, and Ranbir and Alia were seen politely obliging them with selfies and interacting with them. Meanwhile, another picture shared by the fan pages shows Alia Bhatt and Ranbir posing with a fan at the restaurant. This time around, Ranbir did not flaunt his new haircut, and instead wore a grey beanie. He was seen in a grey sweatshirt with black jeans, while Alia looked chic in an oversized black and white checkered shirt paired with black pants.

Check out the video, and the picture below!

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s work front

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in the romantic-comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, co-starring Ranveer Singh. She also made her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor sports new haircut while dining with Alia Bhatt in New York; see PICS