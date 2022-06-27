Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor expecting 1st child: Neetu Kapoor emotional as paps say 'Junior Kapoor on the way'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are set to become parents as the actress announced her pregnancy on social media. Now, mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor has reacted emotionally in a video on learning about becoming a 'dadi.' In a video, Neetu Kapoor reacted to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor expecting their first child. Neetu Kapoor was seen getting out of her vanity and reacting to paparazzi informing her that Alia has shared the news on Instagram. The JugJugg Jeeyo actress was speechless and overwhelmed when the paparazzi congratulated her on becoming a grandmother.

Neetu Kapoor can be seen taking a pause and thanking the paparazzi for their wishes. As a photographer said, "Junior Kapoor on the way", Neetu Kapoor laughed and thanked the paparazzi. Later, she is also seen promoting her son Ranbir's films Shamshera and Brahmastra as she walked toward the sets of her reality show. Alia and Ranbir had tied the knot on April 14 this year in an intimate ceremony at their home Vastu in Mumbai.

