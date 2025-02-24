Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor exude ‘sanskari bahu beta’ vibes at Aadar and Alekha’s Sangeet ceremony; UNSEEN video

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani tied the knot on February 22, 2025. Their pre-wedding festivities were a happening affair with the Kapoor family and other Bollywood celebrities in attendance. And now, an unseen video of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from the Sangeet ceremony has surfaced on the internet. They exuded ‘sanskari bahu beta’ vibes as they took the blessings of elders.

A paparazzi page shared a video that was originally posted by the bride’s makeup artist. In the video, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen walking towards where the members of the Kapoor family were seated together. As Ranbir greeted Karisma Kapoor with a hug, Alia gestured to Kareena Kapoor Khan presumably asking if she had eaten something. The actresses greeted each other with kisses.

Alia touched Randhir Kapoor’s feet to take his blessings and then greeted him with a smile. She repeated the heartwarming gesture with other elders with Ranbir.

Watch Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s unseen video from Sangeet:

Earlier, many inside pictures and videos offered a peek into the fun time the couple had during the function. They set the dance floor on fire as they grooved to the Punjabi number Taare Gin Gin with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Alia Bhatt chose a mustard-colored sharara set for the occasion with her shirt adorned with mirror work. What stole the show was her hairstyle with the Punjabi paranda. Ranbir Kapoor donned a white kurta and pants with a matching jacket.

For the wedding ceremony, Alia looked stunning in a baby pink sequined saree while Ranbir exuded dapper vibes in a dark green sherwani. Apart from the family members, celebrities like Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Rekha, and more attended Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s big day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been shooting for their upcoming movie Love & War. In the highly anticipated project directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Vicky Kaushal also features in the lead role. It is slated for a theatrical release on March 20, 2026.