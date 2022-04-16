Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor get sweet wedding gift: 2 inseparable horses named 'Ranbir-Alia', Pooja Bhatt reacts

The world is still in awe of the wedding of power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and it's simplicity. The couple opted for an intimate ceremony at their home with only family and close friends present and being animal lovers, they did not use a horse for baraat ceremony. Keeping this in mind, an animal welfare NGO Animal Rahat named 2 inseparable horses 'Ranbir and Alia'. The sweet gesture by the NGO is hailed by the bride's sister Pooja Bhatt.

"Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor chose to keep their big day horse-free," says Chief Operating Officer Dr Naresh Upreti in a statement. "A wedding is a perfect occasion for anyone to spare a thought for and show love to all our fellow sentient beings." In the certificate, both the white horses who were rescued by the NGO and they received care and love from them. The mare and stallion chose each other and were inseparable. Keeping in mind how Ranbir and Alia did not use horses during their wedding, the NGO decided to name them after the couple.

Pooja Bhatt took to her handle and reposted the gesture by them on social media and hailed it. Pooja, who was present at Ranbir and Alia's wedding, shared a post and wrote, "This is absolutely amazing!." Alia's mom Soni Razdan also hailed the gesture by reposting the news.

Have a look at Pooja Bhatt's post:

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia's wedding photos are going viral on the internet. Even Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and many other family members have shared unseen photos from the intimate ceremony where Ranbir and Alia got hitched. Now, the couple is expected to host a wedding reception for all industry friends at a posh hotel in the city.

Also Read| Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Actress skipped chooda ceremony due to her Hollywood debut; Reports