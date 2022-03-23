Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor glam up the Ganga ghats in Varanasi with fresh stills from Brahmastra shoot

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently in Varanasi shooting for the last schedule of their film Brahmastra. The actors have been having a hectic schedule there and since the day they have landed in Varanasi, pictures and videos of them from the sets in different avatars have been doing the rounds on the internet. Well, today in the morning there was a video of the two stars shooting on a small ferry on the Ganga river had come out and now some fresh stills of Ranbir and Alia have come out.

In the pictures, Alia Bhatt can be seen wearing a white tee that she has paired with blue denim and has layered it with a red shrug. The actress completed her look with silver bangles in her hand. Alia is standing on the stairs and looking at her BF Ranbir Kapoor who is seated while getting his hair done. He can be seen wearing an Olive green shirt that he has paired with light blue denim. There are flower decorations on the railings and a lot of crowd around the actors.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, both Ranbir and Alia have an interesting line-up of films ahead. Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, in Jasmeet K Reen’s Darlings, and in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, which co-stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif.

On the other hand, Ranbir has Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera, Luv Ranjan untitled next, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal in the pipeline. He is expected to start shooting for the latter soon.

