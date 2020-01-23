Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor to host a private family gathering for Rishi & Neetu Kapoor’s wedding anniversary?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to host a private party for Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor on their 40th wedding anniversary.

and , one of the most adorable and loved couples of B-town create a big buzz whenever they are spotted together. Fans go crazy to see them together. Alia's picture with Ranbir on New Year made the fans go gaga over them. The actress had herself shared the pic on her Instagram story. Whenever the two are spotted together they make sure to grab eyeballs. Recently, the Sanju actor was spotted at the airport alone after he spent the weekend with his family in Delhi.

Alia, who has mingled very well with Ranbir's family is often spotted spending time with them. She had even celebrated Christmas with his family. As per TOI, reports suggest that on and 's 40th wedding anniversary which was yesterday, Alia and Ranbir had decided to throw a grand bash for them but they cancelled the party due to the demise of Ritu Nanda. Reports say that Alia and Ranbir might instead host a private family gathering and not only this they might even bake a cake for the couple.

On the work front, both Alia and Ranbir will soon be sharing screen space in the upcoming film Brahmastra which is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and . Apart from that, Ranbir is gearing up for Shamshera, co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. On the other hand, Alia will be seen in Sadak 2 with Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi with .

