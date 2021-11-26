Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in Jodhpur to Shilpa Shetty in Dharmshala, Actors who went desi with destinations

Is there anyone who does not like travelling? There would hardly be anyone who must be falling in that category. And when we talk about vacation and trips, how many of you actually think of going to small places in India leaving behind the top International destinations? Well, the pandemic had closed our doors for foreign travel that has forced even our Bollywood celebrities to take a trip in India itself. So today in this feature we are going to highlight the names of the celebrities and the small places within India that they chose for their celebration or leisure trips.

Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone – Almora

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary. Ranveer Singh is caught up with his shooting schedule and was shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt at that time. To spend some quality time together away from the hustle and bustle of the city life DeepVeer went to Almora in Uttarakhand for their mini celebration.

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor – Jodhpur

To celebrate Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday and spend some quality time away from the chaotic life, Alia Bhatt and the Rockstar actor jetted off to Jodhpur. From watching the sunset together under the sky to going on a wildlife safari, the couple made sure to spend every minute of their trip enjoying each other’s company.

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan – Jaisalmer

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one such couple who love to travel and explore. They keep taking trips with both their kids every now and then. Well, the recent trip of the Nawabi family was in Jaisalmer. Kareena took social media by quite a storm when she posted her pictures from the trip and it was evident that they indeed had a lot of fun.

Shilpa Shetty – Dharamshala

Shilpa Shetty is yet another celebrity whose social media is filled with pictures of her either travelling, binging on amazing food or working out. She recently took a trip to the hills in Himachal Pradesh. She visited Dharamshala with her kids and then was later joined by her husband Raj Kundra.

Sara Ali Khan & Janhvi Kapoor – Kedarnath

Two of the top actresses of the new generation, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor had recently visited Kedarnath and channelled their inner spiritual side to seek blessings of Lord Shiva.

