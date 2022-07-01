Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, 5 couples we would love to see on Koffee With Karan S7

As the date inches closer to the release of Karan Johar's popular chat show, we all are getting just too excited! Karan Johar is all set to bring back the seventh season of Koffee With Karan, and it is getting harder and harder to wait! Ever since the new season has been announced, viewers and fans are excited to know who are the celebs that will be gracing the ‘koffee’ couch this year. We also just can’t wait to see the Bollywood duos that will be a part of this season! Here are some of the duos we are most excited for -

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor

Okay, Alia and Ranbir have to be the most famous and talked-about Bollywood couple right now! The sweet couple tied the knot in April in a dreamy wedding. What’s more - just a few days back, Alia announced that they are pregnant!

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal

We can’t wait to hear Katrina and Vicky’s love story too! Vicky and Katrina got married in December last year in an extremely secretive and intimate ceremony. Their beautiful Instagram posts make us swoon over them.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun got married to his childhood sweetheart Natasha in January 2021. The couple makes us believe in love and we are super excited to know their beautiful journey together.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

Arjun and Malaika are one of the cutest couples and they often give us relationship goals. Their unconventional love story is proof of the fact that age doesn’t matter when you are in love.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa got hitched in November last year. The two were in a relationship for 11 years before finally settling down together and we are sure they have many interesting stories to share.

