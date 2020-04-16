Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor living together amid lockdown CONFIRMS mom Soni; REVEALS Shaheen staying separately

Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan, reveals Kalank actress and her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, are not living together amid lockdown.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide lockdown, a video of and had surfaced online wherein the two were seen walking around Ranbir’s building with his dog, and thus reaffirming the news that the two are living together. Post that we had sister Shaheen Bhatt sharing photos of Alia Bhatt baking banana bread and puddings, and which, clearly, confused everyone as to whether Alia is staying with Ranbir or Shaheen. Now, during an interview, when Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan, was asked about the sisters, the Raazi actress confirmed that Alia Bhatt and Shaheen are not living together amid lockdown.

Now we all know that due to the nationwide lockdown, television channels are re-running their old shows on TV since shootings have been stalled, and since Soni’s show, Buniyaad, is also running on air, she was asked if her daughters are watching the re-run of her show and to this, Soni said that Alia and Shaheen live separately but Soni informed that she has told them to watch it. “I have no idea whether they are or not. I am sure, they will. I think they will enjoy it because they both love anything which has depth,” she said. When Soni was further asked as to what are her daughters up to during the lockdown, she said that while Shaheen is busy writing, Alia Bhatt has taken an online writing course and reading. Besides, the two sisters are also doing their daily exercises. Wondering whether Alia is cooking up a storm, and to this, Soni nodded in agreement as she said that yes, Alia and Shaheen, both are cooking and doing all those things that they normally don’t get a chance to do.

“Both of them are cooking some meals, as well. Both of them are chipping in and doing a little bit they can do. It’s not a question of keeping busy, it’s doing what’s required. Everybody is doing their stuff, they are no exceptions to that,” shared Soni Razdan. On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2. Also, Alia will be seen sharing screen space with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

Check out the post of Alia Bhatt baking banana bread amid quarantine here:

ALSO READ: Rishi Kapoor hospitalised in New Delhi; Alia Bhatt joins Ranbir Kapoor as the family heads to the capital

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×