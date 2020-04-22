Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor living together to Salman Khan's song, 8 news that hit headlines during the lockdown

The Coronavirus lockdown has been rather interesting and a lot of things have come on the fore during this time. So we thought, we would run you through a list of news that made it to the headlines during this period.

So we thought of listing down some of the most talked about headlines during the Coronavirus lockdown, and while we bet there are many, we have listed down 8 of them for you. From constantly being in the news for various reasons to 's series on COVID 19 and so many other things that celebrities have spoken about, or done. Though the list is big, we have narrowed it down and summed it up for you.

Here's a list of 8 news pieces that made it to the headlines during this lockdown:

1. and living together

Not only have we managed to infer from all the photos and the kind of buzz that has been doing the rounds that the two of them are living together after all, but in fact, Alia's mother, Soni Razdan, did go on to confirm the reports about the same. Fans of the two are happy about this and are in fact looking forward to seeing at least one photo where Ranbir is not just the photographer but also inside it.

2. Kartik Aaryan's monologue Pyar Ka Punchnama style

Kartik did get popular post that one monologue that he had in the film and that later on became sort of a must-do for him thereon. None the less, when the lockdown had just been announced and people were not abiding by the rules, he went on rant mode in the monologue style. In fact, if that is not enough, the actor also went on to rap in another of his posts and both of them did receive a lot of love. And currently, he is also doing a series on his Youtube channel titled Koki Poochega where he has been interacting with people who have come in direct touch with COVID 19 in any form.

3. 's sister Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account suspension

This is something that happened rather recently and has grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Rangoli is often in the news for speaking her mind out, and this time around, it looks like she took things too far as Twitter is concerned, thereby leading to her account getting suspended. She did, however, get a lot of support too, apart from the bashing.

4. Deepika Padukone cooking with and her lockdown series

Deepika Padukone was amongst the first few celebrities to have started her series which she called productivity in the time of COVID 19 and while everyone had a fun time at it, the best part was when she got cooking along with Ranveer and all the fun they had while at it. Photos and videos all have our attention and rightly so, it rightly makes it to the list here.

5. Tiger Shroff and living together

Another couple who managed to grab our attention is that of Tiger and Disha. The two have been in the news for the longest time now, however, there isn't much that has been known. None the less, the two always attend movie screenings, often with each other, and as it turns out, they are living together right now.

6. Salman Khan and his farmhouse escapades

Salman Khan has been sharing videos while he is at his farmhouse. However, what did grab our attention is this video where rumored girlfriend Iulia Vantur is on an interview and Salman enters while she is at it, leaving her blushing of sorts. Another reason why bhaijaan has grabbed the attention all over the internet is for his song that he released a day back and it is everywhere now.

7. Lockdown with the Johars

is here with season 2 of the series during the lockdown as well and it basically features his twins Yash and Roohi along with mommy Hiroo Johar. Together, they all are seen having a fun time while at it and we are totally entertained.

8. 's Twitter chat

Shah Rukh Khan has been in the news constantly for all the good work he has been doing to lend his support given the crisis we are dealing with, but recently, he did a Twitter chat with his fans and he got asked all sort of questions, and to some of them, he had the wittiest replies ever, for example, how when should one call it quits? We love SRK for everything that he is, don't we?

