Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor look radiant in UNSEEN throwback photo with Ayan from Brahmastra shoot in the hills

A throwback photo from Brahmastra shoot featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and a crew member has been going viral on social media. The old photo gives us a glimpse of the shoot of the fantasy actioner with Alia and Ranbir amid snow-capped mountains.

Fans of and have been waiting with bated breath to see this real life couple on the big screen in Brahmastra. The shoot for the final leg of Brahmastra had been going on prior to the COVID 19 second wave. However, after Ranbir and Alia were down with COVID 19, the shoot came to a halt. Post that, all work came to a standstill in Bollywood once again due to the spike in COVID 19 cases. Fans have been waiting to see Ranbir and Alia together on the fantasy action drama helmed by Ayan Mukerji and amid this, a throwback photo from the shoot of the film in hills is going viral on social media.

It was last year that Ranbir and Alia had headed to Manali to shoot for portions of Brahmastra. An unseen photo from the same shoot has now begun doing rounds on social media among the various fan clubs of Ranbir and Alia. Originally shared by the Brahmastra crew member Rahul Sharma, the photo features Alia and Ranbir along with director Ayan Mukerji. The throwback photo showcases how radiant Alia and Ranbir looked while shooting with each other amid the snow-capped mountains of Himachal Pradesh.

Take a look at the throwback photo:

Ranbir could be seen standing behind Alia while Ayan is seen standing beside her with the crew member. Several fan clubs of the stars have been reposting the photo and remembering the good old shoot days of Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and in important roles. Portions of the film have been shot in Bulgaria, Varanasi, Manali and several other locations.

The film's logo was launched in a grand ceremony back in 2019 in Prayagraj where Alia, Ranbir and Ayan had gone for the event. 150 drones lit up in the sky and made the logo of the film. Alia will be seen as Isha while Ranbir will be seen as Shiva in the film. The film also has a cameo by and fans are excited about it. It is produced by .

Credits :Rahul Sharma Instagram

