Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Mehendi PHOTOS: Fans love how groom included Rishi Kapoor, call them 'pure goals'

The entertainment world’s most celebrated couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on 14th of April and the ceremony was no less than a dream. The couple got married at the Vastu home, which is the residence of the groom and it was attended by the near and dear ones of the couple. The bride and groom look regal in their matching attires. The pre-wedding functions of the adorable couple were held at Vastu house. Newlywed Alia Bhatt, dropped the first pics of their Mehendi function and we are swooned by the stunning clicks of the celebrations.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's picture montage is the definition of bliss. The couple is seen lost in love as they hugged each other. There is also a picture of Ranbir Kapoor holding a picture of his late father, Rishi Kapoor. As soon as the pictures were released on social media, fans started showering love in the comments section. A user wrote, “Love & Light”, another said “Love Love love Love”. A user said, “You guys such perfection”. Other fan comments included, “Cutest”, “Dreamyyyy”, “The last hug my gawwdddd”. A user requested, “Plz share rarbir performance videos alia”. Other were just in the awe of the couple, “Abundance love”, “Awwwww most beautiful couple”, “Alll heartttt.” Many others dropped heart and love emojis in the comment box.

See comments here-

For the unversed, the couple's intimate wedding was attended by only a handful of close friends and family members. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Akansha Ranjan, Anushka Ranjan, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, Luv Ranjan and few others were present at the ceremony in addition to a few friends.

Now, as per reports, Alia and Ranbir will be making their first man and wife appearance at a small party. The couple will be hosting a reception cum get-together for their industry friends on Saturday evening. The venue is said to be a posh hotel for the same.

Also read- Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt can't stop smiling as they pose with bride’s 90-yr-old grandfather; See family PIC