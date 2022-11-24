Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor name their daughter 'Raha': Kareena Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor and more REACT

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were blessed with a baby girl on November 6, 2022. Later, the new mom shared a post on her social media handle informing her fans about the arrival of her daughter. The post read, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir." Now, the new parents have finally revealed their daughter's name. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor share baby girl's name

The actress took to her social media handle to share the meaning behind the baby's name, whom they call Raha, and also shared the first glimpse of their newborn child. Sharing the first family picture, Alia wrote in her post: "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings…Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun."

Celebrities send 'love' to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Raya Soon after, many Bollywood celebrities like Zoya Akhtar, Anushka Ranjan, Athiya Shetty, Sophie Choudhry, and others sent love to new parents in the comments section. Kareena Kapoor Khan commented: "Raha Kapoor can I hold you can’t wait." Shashank Khaitan wrote: "Raha… beautiful." Dia Mirza, Sonakshi Sinha, Shweta Bachchan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahn, Soni Razdan, Sonam Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma dropped red heart emojis. About Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's relationship The couple announced their pregnancy in June this year. Alia and Ranbir tied the knot this year at their residence in Vastu, Mumbai in front of a few family members and close friends.

