Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima's vacay night by the bonfire is a perfect end to 2020; PICS

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor are currently holidaying in Ranthambore with their families. Recently, Alia, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared photos from their bonfire night at Ranthambore and it is a perfect adieu to the year.

Eyes of all and 's fans are fixated on their current family vacation at Ranthambore. While we are yet to get a full glimpse of the hottest Bollywood couple together, Alia has been sharing photos of herself with his family including and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Last night too, Riddhima, Neetu, Soni Razdan joined Alia, Ranbir and others for a bonfire night in the woods at Ranthambore and well, it's a perfect way to end 2020.

Sharing a fun glimpse from the night, Alia shared a photo of herself sitting on a chair in a blue long coat and red dress with Ranbir's chair right next to her. While we only got a sneak peek of the Sanju actor in Alia's photo, Neetu and Riddhima also dropped a boomerang video as they were spending time with RK and Alia at the bonfire. In the video, we could see the mother-daughter excited to welcome 2021 with their family.

In another glimpse from the chilly winter night by the fire at Ranthambore, Riddhima posed with Alia's mom Soni Razdan as they enjoyed together. Well, it's safe to say that the Bhatts and the Kapoors are making the most of their year-end vacay together and fans are enjoying their trip via social media.

Take a look at Ranbir, Alia, Neetu, Riddhima's posts:

Meanwhile, previously, Neetu had shared a cute photo of and Ranbir together and left the internet gushing over the two superstars. Yesterday, Alia, Ranbir, Riddhima, Neetu, Shaheen, Soni Razdan also went for tiger spotting in the forest. Soni even shared glimpses of the glorious creature in the woods. Neetu Kapoor also dropped glimpses with her granddaughter Samara chilling with farm animals and it left everyone in awe.

On the other hand, while Kapoors and Bhatts are holidaying, Ranbir's uncle, Randhir Kapoor put an end to speculation about Sanju actor and Alia getting engaged on the Ranthambore trip. He said that the rumours were not true and that they have gone on a year-end vacation.

