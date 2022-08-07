Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor opt for comfy attires, wave at cameras as they get clicked at airport; PICS

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were papped at the airport a few moments back. The soon-to-be-parents have been in the headlines recently due to their personal and professional fronts. Both Ranbir and Alia have had much-awaited film releases. To top that, the news about them expecting their first child together has left fans super excited. Moreover, they will also soon be seen on the silver screen together for the very first time with the much-talked-about movie Brahmastra. Earlier yesterday, Ranbir, Alia, and director Ayan Mukerji were papped at the preview of their film’s song Deva Deva. And now, the husband-and-wife duo were photographed at the airport.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt photographed at the airport

Some time back, Ranbir and Alia were spotted by the media personnel at the airport in the dream city of Mumbai. Recently, Ranbir shared that Alia and he would go on a week-long vacation after Shamshera's release, and it looks like the couple has jetted off for the same. The lovebirds kept their airport outfits quite chic, comfortable, and casual. Alia was seen donning a baggy white sweatshirt with black culottes. Her hair was tied in a ponytail. She also wore a mouth mask and a pair of trendy sneakers. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor was seen looking effortlessly handsome in his black tracksuit which he donned over a white tee-shirt. He also wore his signature New York cap. Ranbir completed the look with a pair of sneakers and a mouth mask.

Both the actors acknowledged the media and even waved at the cameras as they photographed them from a distance.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia’s maiden production under her production house Eternal Sunshine Pvt Ltd, Darlings, recently released on an OTT platform. Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, the film features Alia alongside Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Matthew. The dark-comedy has received approval from fans and critics alike. She now has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Brahmastra, Jee Le Zaraa, and her debut Hollywood film Heart of Stone in the pipeline.

Coming to Ranbir Kapoor, the actor was recently seen in the period drama Shamshera, where he shared screen space with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. His next film Brahmastra will release on the 9th of September. Apart from this, Ranbir also has Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, and Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor.

