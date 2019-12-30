Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor opt for movie date ‘under the stars’ as she shares sneak peek of her romantic vacay
Ahead of the New Years, Brahmastra actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were snapped at the Mumbai airport as the lovebirds jetted off to an undisclosed location to ring in the New Years. At the Mumbai airport, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived together and before going inside, the two happily posed for the paps. Now today, Alia Bhatt shard a sneak-peek of her romantic gateaway with Ranbir as this Raazi actress and Ranbir opted for a cosy movie date night under the stars as she wrote, “A classic under the stars, by the water & amongst the trees.”
Prior to heading for her vacation, Alia Bhatt kick-started the shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Christmas as she took to social media to post a photo of her vanity van from the sets of Gangubai and alongside the photo, Alia wrote, “Look what Santa gave me this year.” Amidst a host of comments, it was Ranbir Kapoor’s mother, Neetu Kapoor’s comment that caught our attention as she was all hearts for the photo. On Christmas, Alia Bhatt stepped out with Ranbir Kapoor to attend the Kapoor’s Christmas party.
On the work front, Gangubai is an adaption of journalist S Hussain Zaidi’s, Mafia Queens of Mumbai and it revolves around one of the most loved and renowned ladies in Mumbai, of the Kamathipura brothel, during the 60s. In the film, besides Alia, we will see Vijay Raaz and as per reports, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn have been approached for cameos in the film.
Love birds, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were papped yesterday as they left for their New Year celebration @pinkvilla . . . . . #aliabhatt #ranbirkapoor #brahmastra #newyear #celebrations #actor #actress #style #fashion #casual #casualstyle #casual #love #couplegoals #cute #pinkvilla
Add new comment