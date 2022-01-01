Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor or Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh: Pick the pair which won the twinning game

There’s no possible way to miss the two hottest couples in Bollywood- Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh. The two well-known couples are not only known for their on-screen chemistry but have grabbed the eyeballs for their off-screen romance. The last week of 2021 was super busy. We saw many celebrities heading out of their hometowns to celebrate New Year. Amid the rush at the airport, we noticed DeepVeer making their way to an exotic destination to ring in the New Year. Meanwhile, paps also spotted another most-talked pair of Bollywood in the city- Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Interestingly, both the couples were seen twinning and winning hearts.

Cameras went clickety-click as soon as the paps saw Ranveer and Deepika, on Monday at the airport. The lovebirds were glowing in different shades of brown and complemented each other well. Ranveer Singh sported a brown leather jacket over turtle neck white tee with black denim jeans. He dished out rockstar vibes by adding a hat to his attire. Deepika kept it chic and comfortable. The actress sported a white t-shirt with paper bag brown trousers. The couple was seen arriving at the airport hand-in-hand and even posed for the paparazzi before catching their flight.

Meanwhile, on the same day, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted in the city. The lovebirds looked adorable in their twinning outfits. The couple wore head-to-toe black outfits, Alia sported a tube jumpsuit while Ranbir donned a black t-shirt and jeans. The lovebirds were clicked walking hand-in-hand on Monday.

Well, we adore both the couples, and their styles never fail to impress us. However, given the chance, who would you like to pick between the two popular and stylish pairs?