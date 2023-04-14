Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor paint our heart kesariya with their mushy UNSEEN pics on their first anniversary

It is Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s big day today. One year ago on April 14th the lovebirds tied the knot and got hitched for life. As they complete one year of their togetherness today, social media is buzzing with wishes for the Brahmastra couple. Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and others have extended their warm wishes for the couple and finally, the one post that everyone was eagerly waiting for is here. Alia has taken to her Instagram handle to share a couple of unseen pictures of her with Ranbir and we bet fans are going to go gaga over it.

Alia Bhatt’s anniversary post for Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt shared three unseen pictures with Ranbir Kapoor on her Instagram handle. The first picture seems to have been taken during their haldi ceremony. Alia looks lovely in a yellow traditional attire with haldi smeared on her face while Ranbir holds her from behind wearing a white coloured kurta and haldi smeared all over him as well. The smile on their faces is proof of their happiness. The next picture is from their Maasai Mara proposal where the actor is on his knees holding the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress’ hands as she cannot control her laughter. Last but not the least, the couple look lost in each other’s arms as they seem to be celebrating their love. Sharing these pictures, Alia wrote, “Happy Day”.

Check out the post:

Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor’s wish for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

A while ago, Soni took to Instagram and shared Alia and Ranbir's wedding pictures with fans. She also penned a beautiful note wishing them on their first wedding anniversary. Her post read, "On this day last year my sweet (heart emoji)’s promised to be with each other through thick and thin and through good times and all kinds of times. Happy Anniversary you two. Wishing you both a joyous journey onwards.

Neetu took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of Alia and Ranbir from the wedding ceremony. The picture also features Rishi Kapoor's portrait in the backdrop. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Happy anniversary my beautiful people. My heartbeats. Love and blessings."