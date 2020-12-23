Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor pose for a happy picture with Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor & others

Neetu Kapoor is back home after having completed the shoot of Jug Jugg Jeeyo. In the meantime, check out her latest picture with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others.

With Christmas and New Year’s Eve just around the corner, the celebs are making sure to take some time out of their busy schedules and be with their loved ones. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been the backbone of ever since ’s demise and she continues to be so even now. She makes sure to be with her mom and her pictures on social media prove the same. Moreover, Neetu Ji has recently returned home after a shoot.

It seems like the Kapoor family already had a get-together and Riddhima Kapoor’s latest Instagram post proves the same. Joining them are none other than B-town’s most adorable couple and who posed happily with the rest of the others. Not only that but Alia’s mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt also joined Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima for this amazing get together. The latter has added a sweet caption along with an emoji that reads, ‘these faces.’

Check out the picture below:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been in a relationship for quite some time and the duo never shy away from admitting to it. They will be collaborating together for the first time ever in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra that also features Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead roles. Moreover, Alia will also make her South debut with SS Rajamouli’s RRR soon. As for Neetu Kapoor, the senior actress has recently completed the shooting schedule of her upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Credits :Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram

