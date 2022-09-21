Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor posed with family and celebrated Mahesh Bhatt’s birthday; PIC

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor never fail to set couple goals. These two are always there for each other and make sure to be there for their families as well. It was Mahesh Bhatt’s birthday yesterday and we saw the entire family coming together to celebrate his special day. The Brahmastra duo too became a part of this celebration. Soni Razdan took to her Instagram handle to share a picture from the celebration and we cannot stop looking at the couple who are twinning with the birthday boy and others.

In the picture which Soni Razdan shared we can see Mahesh Bhatt sitting in the middle of his white couch and posing with a bright smile on his face. Next to him sat Alia Bhatt who looked lovely in black attire. On the other side sat Soni who looked evergreen in black and white attire and close to her sat her son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor who looked dapper in a full-grown beard, black tee and black denim. Shaheen Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt were also a part of this family picture. Sharing this beautiful image, Soni wrote, “It’s all in the family.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s work front

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia have many interesting projects in their pipeline. The actress has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in the lead. Alia will also be making her Hollywood debut with the film, Heart Of Stone, alongside Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot. Apart from this, she will also will star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

Ranbir, on the other hand, will star next in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the lead. Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor also has Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor in the pipeline.

