Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and others arrive in style at Manish Malhotra’s house party; PICS

Manish Malhotra is best known for revolutionizing Bollywood fashion over the past two decades. The famous designer recently celebrated his new collection at his signature Couture Show 2023, which was held in Mumbai, last week. Later, on July 25, Tuesday, Manish Malhotra celebrated the grand success of his Couture Show with an intimate house party, which was held by some of his closest friends and colleagues. Many famous B'town celebs, including Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and others were seen arriving at the designer's house in style.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh arrive in style

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani lead pair, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were seen arriving at Manish Malhotra's house party to celebrate the success of the designer's Couture Show, in which the duo appeared as the showstoppers.

Alia was accompanied by her hubby, the talented Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor. The new parents of B'town twinned in matching black 'Team Rocky aur Rani' sweatshirts with cream-colored fringes. The actress completed her look with wide-leg grey denim trousers, simple make-up, and a free hairdo. Ranbir, on the other hand, opted to pair his sweatshirt with a pair of matching black trousers. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, opted for a white 'Team Rocky aur Rani' sweatshirt, which he teamed up with a pair of rainbow trousers, and yellow sneakers.

Check out Alia-Ranbir and Ranveer's pictures from Manish Malhotra's house party, below:

Karisma looks stylish; Ibrahim and others make an entry

Many other popular celebs from the film industry, including Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sachdeva, and many others were spotted at Manish Malhotra's residence on Tuesday night.

Karisma Kapoor looked simply stylish in a Fuschia pink blazer, which she paired up black top, and matching wide-leg trousers. The popular actress completed her look with a matching black handbag, a pair of black heels, and matching thick-framed glasses. Ibrahim Ali Khan, on the other hand, looked stylish in a blue casual shirt, and a pair of blue distressed denim trousers.

Check out the pictures, below:

