Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor REVEAL daughter Raha’s face for first time on Christmas and the PICS are too precious

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are two of the biggest stars in Bollywood. They also make up one of the most popular and loved couples in the industry.

Ever since their daughter Raha was born, the duo has successfully managed to hide her face from the media. However, on Christmas, they decided to finally reveal her adorable face for the first time. Let's find out more.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt reveal Raha's face

Today, on the special occasion of Christmas, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt finally revealed the face of their adorable daughter Raha. After much anticipation, the duo revealed her face to the media as they arrived for Christmas family lunch.

Check out the cutes pictures!

Dressed in an adorable frock and red little shoes, Raha looks absolutely adorable as Ranbir holds her.

Check out the video!

Alia Bhatt spoke about revealing daughter Raha’s face

In November, Alia gave an interview during the Hindustan Times leadership summit. During the event, the actress spoke about revealing Raha's face. She said, “I don’t want to be seen as hiding my daughter’s face. I am proud of her. Literally, had the cameras not been rolling here, I would have shown her face on the big screen, and we are proud of our baby.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's work front

Alia was seen in Karan Johar's romantic comedy film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh. The film was a major critical and commercial success. It also starred Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. She also won a National Award for Best Actress this year for Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress also made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot. Meanwhile, Ranbir recently appeared in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action thriller Animal. It emerged as a massive commercial success.

Alia also shared several pictures from her family's Christmas celebration. The pics featured her parents Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt, sisters Shaheen Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt, hubby Ranbir and director Ayan Mukerji.

