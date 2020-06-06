Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima, Shaheen and others are having the perfect family night; See PHOTOS

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to social media to share photos from the perfect friends and family night Saturday and we can't have enough of it. Check out the photos here.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been our source of regular photos from home for a while now and it looks like today was friends and family night for the Bhatts and Kapoors. Riddhima went on to share photos from their time together and the photo that has all of our attention is the one with , , Shaheen Bhatt and Riddhima posing for a photo where RK is pretending like he is off to sleep already.

Riddhima also shared other photos with everyone and put all the photos from the night into a collage, and we think this is what a perfect click looks like. Also present was Alia's mother Soni Razdan along with a friend of theirs as can be seen in the photos. Riddhima captioned one of the photos as 'My comfort zone' and we can totally understand why does she have that huge glee on her face.

Check out Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and other's photos here:

Alia and Ranbir have been staying together during the lockdown and yet, we haven't been treated to a photo of theirs together, just yet. These photos from their Saturday night quarantine party seems to be a happening one for sure, one that we would love to get more pictures and videos from. The Kapoors and Bhatts sure have their weekend sorted, but what are your plans? Drop your comments below.

Credits :Instagram

