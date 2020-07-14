Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s mom Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima love Shaheen Bhatt’s new haircut; See Photo

Shaheen Bhatt took to Instagram to drop a gorgeous photo of her new hairstyle. Seeing the same, sister Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s mom Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima showered her with compliments.

Amid the lockdown, several stars had cooped up at home and were spending time with their loved ones. Speaking of this, was also at home with sister Shaheen Bhatt and often the latter used to share photos of the actress chilling with her at home. A day back, Shaheen went ahead and got a haircut amid the lockdown and shared a photo on social media of the same. Seeing it, it seems that sister Alia and ’s mom along with his sister Riddhima Kapoor are completely in awe of Shaheen’s new look.

Shaheen got a hair makeover a day back and shared a selfie on Instagram. With it, she wrote, “Hair courtesy: @priyanka.s.borkar Cute face and good personality courtesy: Mom & Dad.” In the picture, we can see Shaheen flaunting her chic and stylish new haircut in a white top with a smile. Seeing the same, all her loved ones were left in awe including sister Alia, mom Soni Razdan, Ranbir’s mom Neetu and sister Riddhima, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and others.

Alia commented on Shaheen’s post and wrote, “My beautiful sissy.” Further, mom Soni commented and called her new look, “Stunning.” Neetu, on the other hand, wrote, “Wow nice shah.” Riddhima Kapoor too loved Shaheen’s new look. Alia’s best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor also loved Shaheen’s new haircut.

Here are Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor’s reactions to Shaheen’s new look:

Meanwhile, a few weeks back, Riddhima had hosted a dinner at her place where Shaheen Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan had joined Ranbir, her and Neetu Kapoor. The photos from that evening of celebrations went viral on the internet and fans loved it. Meanwhile, a day back, Shaheen shared screenshots of the vile direct messages that were sent to her with death and rape threats on social media. She mentioned that if they don’t stop, she will take legal action against them.

