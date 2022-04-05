Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Mumbai reception guestlist REVEALED; Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan to attend?

The day everyone has been waiting for, is finally approaching closer as lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor gear up to get married next week at their RK House in Chembur. Alia and Ranbir’s wedding speculations had been doing rounds for quite some time. And now, details about their intimate wedding are popping up in the media. Amid this, a leading news agency has revealed the guestlist for their reception in Mumbai which is supposed to take place at the end of April. And guess what? Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan are in it too!

A source known to India Today has shared details about which B’Town celebs are invited to Alia and Ranbir’s ‘lavish’ Mumbai wedding reception. The source reportedly said, “Ranbir and Alia's wedding reception will be a lavish affair. Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar have been invited to Ranbir and Alia's reception.”

Meanwhile, a source close to Pinkvilla while spilling details about Ranbir and Alia's big day said, "The wedding is taking place in April. The wedding festivities will take place from April 13 - 17. During this period, the Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies are scheduled as well." Members close to the Kapoor and Bhatt families have been asked to keep themselves free during this period. While talking about Alia's outfits during the celebrations, the source further added, "Alia will wear Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi outfits for her wedding celebration."

On the work front, both the actors have interesting projects lined up. They will be seen sharing screen space in the much-awaited Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra, which is slated to release on the 9th of September, 2022.

Apart from this, Alia has Darlings, Jee Le Zaraa, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline. She will also be making her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Ranbir Kapoor has Shamshera, Luv Ranjan’s untitled next, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal in his kitty.

