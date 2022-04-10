Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding to have 200 bouncers, drones & special security; Report

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be soon tying the nuptials after dating each other for several years. The countdown for the big day has now begun and fans can hardly keep calm to see them as man and wife. The power couple has been extremely hush-hush about any details regarding their D-Day. Meanwhile, new details about the highly-awaited B’Town wedding have been surfacing every now and then. Speaking of which, the latest reports claim that Alia and Ranbir’s wedding will have tight and special security arranged with 200 bouncers present. Yes, you read that right!

As per a report in AajTak.in, the planning for the security arrangement at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding has been going on for over a month. The Raazi actress’ brother Rahul Bhatt reportedly told the news portal, “Yusuf Bhai has taken over the security of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding. He has Mumbai's best security force - 9/11 agency. He has been hired for the same. Around 200 bouncers have been called from this agency. 10 boys from my team will also be sent."

He further shared that security will be deployed at RK Studios and Ranbir’s Vastu residence in Bandra. It should be noted that while the pre-wedding festivities like Mehendi, Sangeet, and Cocktail will happen at RK Studios, the wedding will take place at the Barfi actor’s house. Rahul also said that drones will be kept as countermeasures and Roving Patrol Officers will be with each guest. Rahul also mentioned that he too will be looking over the security arrangements as a brother.

He further added that the families had special requirements for the security personnel. “They wanted that the personality of the guards should be good and that everyone looks impressive. They must be diplomatic, speak english, be polite and non-smokers,” Rahul shared.

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Alia and Ranbir will be exchanging vows in the wee hours of the morning of 16th April between 2 am and 4 am because of Kapoor Khandaan’s obsession with number 8.

