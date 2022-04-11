Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding venue to be adorned with Bangalore’s chrysanthemums & white button flowers?

One of the biggest weddings in Bollywood in recent times is right around the corner as lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor gear up to tie the nuptial knot on the night of the 15th of April. The star couple and their close ones have been extremely tight-lipped about all the arrangements regarding their special day. Still, the media has managed to find out several important and interesting aspects about the wedding. Speaking of which, the latest news coming in is that chrysanthemums and white button flowers have been ordered for the wedding venue.

As per the latest report in IndiaToday.in, the floral arrangements for Ranbir and Alia’s wedding venue include chrysanthemums and white button flowers, which have been ordered from Bangalore. The wedding preparations have now started in full swing. Earlier today, Ranbir and Alia’s building, Vastu at Pali Hill, Bandra was being covered with white curtains to block the view ahead of their wedding.

Reports shared that the staff involved in the logistical team working on the wedding prep have been given orange wristbands with special tags encoded in them, which lets them access wedding locations at Vastu. This is done to avoid any security breach or leaking of pictures and videos.

The wedding festivities will kickstart on the 13th of April and the Mehendi, Sangeet, and Cocktail is all set to happen at RK Studios in Chembur. The wedding will be at Vastu on the night of the 15th April. The who’s who of Bollywood is expected to be present at the biggest wedding of the year.