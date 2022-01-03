Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput: Here’s how the much in love couples celebrated New Year

The last two years have been quite difficult for everyone courtesy the COVID 19 pandemic. Not just it got us cooped in her respective residences for months, it also taught us the value of spending time with our loved ones. So as everyone geared up to welcome 2022 whole-heartedly with a hope that it is better and kind, our celebs had their plans to celebrate the new year their way. From having intimate dinners to cosying up in the house and even going out on romantic getaways, our celebs made sure to make the most of the new year celebration.

Interestingly, the lovebirds in the showbiz industry have been making headlines for their New Year celebration as the social media is abuzz with their stunning pics. So, today, we bring you a glimpse of the Bollywood couples' New Year celebrations as they spent time together.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had flown to Kenya to ring in their New Year and gave a glimpse of their wildlife safari moments. Extending New Year wishes, Alia dished out some hakuna matata energy, she wrote, “Giving 2022 some hakuna matata energy. stay safe… smile .. be simple and love more!!!!! happy new year”.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra might have not admitted being in a relationship but their frequent hangouts speak volumes about their love affair. The Shershaah couple had also jetted off for a quick vacation and were seen enjoying some wildlife safari. Shared a video from her trip, Kiara wrote, “And into the New Year we go with renewed faith and gratitude. May 2022 be happier, healthier and safer for all of us. #HappyNewYear”.

Check out Kiara Advani's post here:

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter

Looks like wildlife safari has been the celeb couple’s favourite holiday idea. Following Sidharth and Kiara’s footsteps, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter were also seen celebrating their new year in the while. Both Ananya and Ishaan shared glimpses of their vacation as they celebrated the ‘year of the tiger’ together.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have always maintained the just friends stance but their frequent holiday trips and hangouts narrate a different story. The rumoured couple celebrated the new year in the Maldives and their pics from the tropical paradise are a treat to watch.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput had recently flown to an undisclosed location to enjoy each other’s company during new year celebrations. Giving a glimpse of their cosy moment, Mira wrote, “It’s going to be a great one because Mr K agreed to a photo. Happy New Year everyone. For the first time I’m comfy as hell on NYE. Pyjamas, fuzzy socks, and bear to love. Can we do this every year?”