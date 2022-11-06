Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor spotted arriving at HN Reliance Hospital ahead of their baby's delivery; WATCH

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to embrace parenthood soon. After dating each other for five years, the couple tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate ceremony in the presence of only family members and close friends at their Mumbai residence Vastu. In June, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress took everyone by surprise when she announced her pregnancy with a picture featuring Ranbir on her social media handle. Just a while back, the parents-to-be were seen arriving at H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, Girgaon for their firstborn's delivery.

Now, just a while back, the parents-to-be were seen arriving at H. N. Reliance Hospital, Girgaon for their firstborn's delivery. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the Kapoor family has enrolled Alia's name at the H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon for the baby's delivery. In the video, Ranbir and Alia are spotted arriving in their car at the hospital.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Diwali celebration

Recently, Ranbir and Alia also had a low-key Diwali celebration this year and weren’t seen at any of the major Diwali bashes in the city. Both Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor and Alia's mom Soni Razdan joined the couple in the festivities. Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt, too, celebrated the festival with them. The JugJugg Jeeyo actress shared a selfie, featuring her, Alia, Soni, Ranbir, and Shaheen in the frame. She simply wrote, “Happy Diwali," in the caption.

Alia Bhatt's baby shower

Alia recently had her baby shower and posted a bunch of gorgeous photos to Instagram. She looked stunning as ever in a yellow salwar suit and Ranbir opted for a pink kurta. It was attended by Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, and Alia's close friends. Sharing the photos on her social media handle, the actress captioned the post: "Just love", followed by yellow hearts.

About Brahmastra

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia’s first movie as an on-screen couple, Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva, did exceptionally well at the box office. After storming the box office, the film was recently released on OTT. It also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Shah Rukh Khan also made a special guest appearance in the film.