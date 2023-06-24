Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor twin again; Couple looks chic in white outfits as they pose with fans in Dubai

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, daughter Raha, last year, and they have been perfectly balancing their personal and professional lives since then. On Thursday morning, Alia and Ranbir were spotted by the paparazzi as they jetted off to Dubai for a getaway. Looks like they took a well-deserved break, and as per reports, their daughter Raha also accompanied them to Dubai. Yesterday, we came across a picture of Alia and Ranbir posing with a fan in Dubai. Ranbir and Alia wore matching black outfits as they stepped out for a dinner date. Now, in the latest picture that has surfaced on social media, the couple is seen posing with their fans happily once again. They were seen twinning yet again, but this time, in white outfits!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor twin in white outfits as they pose with fans in Dubai

A picture that has been shared by Ranbir Kapoor’s fan page on Instagram shows Ranbir and Alia posing with two of their fans in Dubai. Ranbir is seen clicking the selfie, and he is seen wearing a white t-shirt and has a blue baseball cap on. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt poses next to him in a beautiful white dress with a floral print on it. The dress has a deep V-neckline, and Alia accessorized with golden hoop earrings, and has her hair tied back in a neat bun. Ranbir and Alia make for a stunning couple, and while one comment on the post read, “Amazing picture,” another comment read, “Unbothered by everybody, livin their best life and that's how it should be.” Take a look!

Meanwhile, yesterday, in the picture that went viral on social media, Ranbir and Alia were seen posing with a fan inside an eatery in Dubai. Looks like Alia and Ranbir stepped out for a date night. Alia was seen looking gorgeous in a black maxi dress with noodle straps, and a scalloped neckline. Meanwhile, Ranbir twinned with her in a black shirt paired with matching pants and black shoes.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, co-starring Ranveer Singh. She also has Heart Of Stone, and Jee Le Zaraa. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Animal. Ranbir and Alia have also been confirmed for Nitesh Tiwari’s film on Ramayana.

