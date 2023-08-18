Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor twin in white as they visit their under-construction house; fans say ‘cutest couple’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. After being in a relationship for a while, they got married in April in the year 2022. Their wedding was a private event with their close friends and family present. After getting married, the duo in June that they are going to have their first child. In November, Alia and Ranbir became parents to a baby girl named Raha. Right now, they are enjoying the best time of their lives. Besides this, we all are aware that the lovebirds are in the process of building their dream house and are often spotted visiting the construction site together.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor visit the construction site of their dream house

Before welcoming their little one into the world, there were reports that the couple would shift to their new home in Bandra. However, the house is still in the process of being built. Today on the 18th of August, the duo were spotted visiting the construction site together. Both Alia and Ranbir were seen twinning in white while giving instructions to the workers and inspecting the work taking place at the construction site of their new home in Bandra. While many fans reacted by calling them, the “Cutest couple” and “Best couple”, others filled the comment section with red heart and heart eyes emojis. WATCH THE VIDEO AND PICTURES HERE:

Alia Bhatt revealed Ranbir Kapoor asks her to “Wipe off” her lipstick

In a very recent video posted by Vogue India, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress revealed that after putting on lipstick, she quickly wipes it off her lips to achieve a 'faded' look as her husband Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t like it when she applies a thick coat of lipstick. She explained, “Because one thing, My husband… when he wasn't my husband but when he was my boyfriend as well… He would be like ‘Wipe that off, wipe that off’ because he loves the natural color of my lips.”

Advertisement

While some fans called it “Simply adorable”, another group of viewers expressed their disappointment. One Instagram user said, “Ranbir does sound like a toxic husband!” and another user wrote, “The way she keeps mentioning how Ranbir sometimes feels like she is asking for help.”

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt reveals Ranbir Kapoor asks her to ‘wipe off’ her lipstick; Internet stands divided