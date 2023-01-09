Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor walk hand-in-hand as they celebrate Mumbai City FC’s win against Kerala Blasters

Ranbir Kapoor ’s love for football is no secret! The Bollywood star is the co-owner of the Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who welcomed their first child on November 6 , 2022, took some time off parenting duties to attend a football match between Mumbai City FC, and Kerala Blasters at Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday in the Indian Super League. They were spotted in the stands during the match, cheering for Ranbir’s co-owned team Mumbai City FC. Their pictures have gone viral on social media. Not just that, a video shared by Indian Super League on Instagram shows Alia and Ranbir walking hand-in-hand as they joined in on the celebrations post Mumbai City FC’s win against Kerala Blasters.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted in the stands cheering for Mumbai City FC as they attended a packed game in Mumbai. Pictures that have gone viral on social media show Ranbir Kapoor wearing a blue-coloured Mumbai City FC jacket, while Alia can be seen in a black jacket paired with light blue denim jeans. The lovely couple was seen holding hands and discussing the game as they sat next to each other. The Instagram handle of Indian Super League also shared a video in which Alia and Ranbir are seen walking hand-in-hand post Mumbai City FC’s victory. “@mumbaicityfc co-owner #RanbirKapoor and his wife @aliaabhatt join in on the celebrations after yet another victory for his side!” read the caption.

When Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt revealed baby Raha’s name on a Barcelona jersey

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt revealed their baby girl Raha’s name in November. Ranbir, an ardent Barcelona loyal, had his daughter Raha’s name printed on the back of a Barcelona kit framed on the wall. The picture shared by Alia shows herself and Ranbir holding their daughter, and the framed ‘Raha’ poster on the wall, in the background.

Sharing the meaning behind her name, they wrote, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings…Raha, in its purest form means divine path. In Swahili she is Joy, in Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, in Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun..”

Barcelona responded to Alia and Ranbir’s announcement, and tweeted, “Congratulations, @aliaa08 & Ranbir Kapoor!! A new Barça fan is born . We can’t wait to meet you all in Barcelona.”