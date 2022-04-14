Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Check out nayi dulhan’s mangalsutra, huge diamond ring and kaleeras

The much-awaited wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt we all were talking about finally happened today! While the wedding festivities kick-started with the Mehendi ceremony on April 13, the couple tied the knot at the actor's Vastu residence today. And just a few moments back, Alia Bhatt took to her social media handle and shared the first photos of them as a married couple. The lovebirds started their new journey with a gratitude note. "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia," wrote Alia.

Needless to say, the photographs are all breathtaking, but what has caught our attention is Nayi Dulhan’s mangalsutra, huge diamond ring, and kaleeras. In the photographs, the new bride flaunted her mangalsutra, huge diamond ring, and kaleeras. On her big day, Alia looked jaw-droppingly gorgeous in her Sabyasachi’s beige and golden colour traditional outfit. Alia’s mangalsutra featured a beautiful gold chain with a pearl, while her ring consisted of a giant size diamond. The bride perfectly blended her attire with her jewellery. Alia’s maroon chooda with kundan kadas instantly elevated her look. The actress’ kaleeras grabbed all the eyeballs as it featured bird trinkets in gold.

Take a look:

Ranlia fans from across the world and friends from the Bollywood industry are pouring in best wishes for the newly-wed couple.

