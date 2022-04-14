Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Deepika Padukone showers love on the newly-married couple

And they are finally married! After dating for 5 years, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have finally tied the knot to become husband and wife. The duo got married at their Vastu house today (April 14) in an intimate ceremony that was attended by their close friends and family members. After their wedding rituals, Alia penned a long note as she embarks on her new journey with Ranbir and thanked her family and fans for all the love. Best wishes have been pouring in for the couple from all quarters. From Kareena Kapoor to Ananya Panday, many tinsel town natives have congratulated Alia and Ranbir.

And just now, Deepika Padukone also joined the celebrities and showered love on the newlywed couple. Deepika Padukone, who shares a cordial bond with both the actors has liked Alia’s post among many others. For the unversed, Alia Bhatt’s heartfelt post read as: “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot- the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”

Take a look:

To note, while the wedding festivities kick-started with the Mehendi ceremony on April 13, the couple tied the knot at the actor's Vastu residence today in the presence of their loved ones.

