Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Twitter explodes as fans celebrate good news, say ‘No nazar on them please’

The countdown has begun for one of the most-awaited weddings in Bollywood, as Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally gear up to tie the knot next week. The lovebirds have been dating each other for several years now and fans have been excitedly waiting to see them take things to the next level. Pinkvilla was the first to break the news about their wedding next week at Ranbir Kapoor’s RK House in Chembur. As the news takes over social media, fans can hardly keep calm. Both Alia and Ranbir are trending on Twitter as netizens celebrate and pour in congratulatory wishes and love for the star couple.

Fans are super excited to see Ranbir and Alia become man and wife. And they have showcased their excitement with creative picture and video edits. One fan wrote, “it's been a longggggg journey and now they're finally getting married #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt”. Another tweeted, “These two cuties are getting married No nazar on them pls They made me an emotional mess during this event, imagine how beautiful their wedding pics will be #AliaBhatt #RanbirKapoor”.

Take a look at fans’ reaction to news about Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming wedding:

A source close to Pinkvilla while spilling details about Ranbir and Alia's big day said, "The wedding is taking place in April. The wedding festivities will take place from April 13 - 17. During this period, the sangeet and mehendi ceremonies are scheduled as well." Members close to the Kapoor and Bhatt families have been asked to keep themselves free during this period. While talking about Alia's outfits during the celebrations, the source further added, "Alia will wear Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi outfits for her wedding celebration." While the wedding will be a family affair, the couple will throw a reception party for their industry friends at the end of April.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Sabyasachi to 'rework' Alia Bhatt's Bridal lehenga?