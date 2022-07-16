Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra song Kesariya out tomorrow; Ayan Mukerji says it wasn't his 1st choice

Since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen as Shiva and Isha in the teaser of the Brahmastra song Kesariya, fans of the couple had been requesting Ayan Mukerji to release the full song. Amid buzz of it coming out this week, Ayan has now announced that the full song featuring Alia and Ranbir will be finally released tomorrow in multiple languages. With it, Ayan also revealed that Kesariya was not his first choice as the first song of Brahmastra to be released.

Sharing his thoughts on the Kesariya song featuring Ranbir and Alia, Ayan wrote, "Our Music Journey really takes off tomorrow… with the Launch of Kesariya!Pritam / Dada - was one of the first collaborators to take on the Brahmāstra journey, and we have spent years - of sleepless nights, making songs, rejecting songs, stressing on timelines, cups of tea, thinking discussing working creating - on Brahmāstra! I think - that relationship is the highest level of creative collaboration I have on this movie, and his work more than anyone’s, gives Soul to this Vision. To be honest, I always imagined that we would launch a song which was just about SHIVA, as the first song of Brahmāstra…But there was SO much warmth for the Kesariya Teaser, that we decided we had to put it out first (or, everyone would kill us)!"

Here is what Ayan Mukerji wrote about Kesariya

Teaser of Kesariya on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's marriage

It was close to the date of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding that Ayan released the teaser of the first song of Brahmastra, Kesariya. The teaser featured Ranbir and Alia romancing on the Ganga ghats of Varanasi and it left their fans rooting for them. The chemistry between the couple was endearing and that is what won the hearts of the fans. Clubbed with music by Pritam and the melodious voice of Arijit Singh and what the audience got was a soulful melody from Brahmastra makers.

Brahmastra to release on September 9

Talking about Brahmastra, the trailer of the film came out last month and it left fans in complete awe of Ranbir and Alia's film. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles, the Brahmastra trailer gave fans a glimpse into Ayan's Astraverse where Ranbir's character Shiva has the power to reign fire. He goes head to head against Mouni, who is out to get the Brahmastra. In his fight against her, Big B and Nagarjuna are seen helping him. While the trailer certainly was just a glimpse of what Ayan's vision is, fans certainly are looking forward to the release of the film on September 9 in multiple languages.

